"Good luck my biscuit" - AB de Villiers wishes Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 opener

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers wished his longtime friend Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024's opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (March 22).

Sharing a photo of the two together on Instagram, the ex-right-handed batter captioned the post as:

"Good luck my biscuit, Come on RCB."

Kohli and de Villiers have shared some of the most memorable partnerships in IPL history. The pair holds the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the tournament when they put on 229 for the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition. The Indian and South African stalwart also hold the record for most runs in a partnership.

Kohli, who captained the Royal Challengers in multiple seasons, is the top run-getter in IPL history. The 35-year-old right-handed batter has accumulated 7263 runs in 237 matches at 37.24 along with seven centuries. The veteran's aggregate of 973 runs in the 2016 edition is the most runs by any batter in a single edition.

"Absolutely cannot wait to watch the best of him" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking on his recent YouTube channel, the 40-year-old expects the former captain to be at his absolute best in IPL 2024 and suggested that RCB will end their title drought this year.

De Villiers stated:

"Stalwart, King Kohli, over 7000 runs, over 200 IPL matches -- but that's simply incredible. That's like a career in itself. Virat will be back. We've missed him dearly and absolutely cannot wait to watch the best of him this coming season. The bowling department, led by Mohammed Siraj, plays a huge role in that bowling department.

"I think there's very nice depth this time around, and I think that's one of the big reasons I feel RCB is going to go all the way this year."

However, the Bengaluru-based franchise doesn't particularly have a promising record at the Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings have also beaten RCB on 20 occasions out of 30.