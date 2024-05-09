"Goosebumps" - Ritika Sajdeh reacts as skipper Rohit Sharma poses in Team India's 2024 T20 World jersey

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will don a new jersey at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue's kit has a hint of saffron and tricoloured lines for the showpiece event.

Sharma shared a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, May 9, where he can be seen wearing India's T20 World Cup jersey for a shoot. The skipper captioned the post:

"For The Tricolor 🇮🇳💙"

Fans gave the post a big thumbs-up as they shared their excitement for the ICC event. Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, also commented on the video. Much like several Team India supporters, she also got goosebumps seeing the champion batter in the new kit.

Ritika's comment read:

"Goosebumps."

Ritika Sajdeh's comment on Rohit Sharma's post.

Rohit Sharma is currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). His captaincy stint with Mumbai ended ahead of the edition, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya taking over the reins.

Sharma started the campaign impressively, even scoring an unbeaten 105 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), albeit in a losing cause. However, he has struggled to perform consistently, amassing 330 runs across 12 innings at an average of 30.00.

"He won't be at Mumbai Indians next season" - Wasim Akram on Rohit Sharma's IPL future

MI faced the wrath of fans following the unceremonious sacking of Rohit Sharma as the skipper. Sharma is among the most successful captains in the league's history, leading Mumbai to five IPL titles.

Pakistan's bowling legend Wasim Akram has predicted that Sharma could end his longstanding association with MI after the completion of the ongoing season. He suggested that the swashbuckling batter could be a great fit for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on SK Match ki Baat, Akram said:

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR."

Sharma will next be seen in action on Saturday, May 11, when MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. It is worth mentioning that Mumbai are the first team to be officially eliminated from the race to the IPL 2024 play-offs.

