"Got his MBA degree and is coming back home" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Hardik Pandya returning to MI

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will benefit significantly from talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return.

Ashwin pointed out how Hardik grew as a player and a leader during his two-year stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT). The senior cricketer suggested that Hardik returning to Mumbai was like a son coming back home after completing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"They have got an Indian T20 captain who has won an IPL and become a runner-up in the last two years that he has been away. It's like calling up your son and telling him, 'Hey, son. Here's some money. Go live the world. Go get an MBA degree.'. So, he went to GT, became a leader, got his MBA degree, and is coming back home."

Hardik Pandya's trade from GT to MI has been one of the biggest talking points on the road to the IPL 2024 auction. He had a successful run as captain of the Gujarat-based team, leading them to a championship triumph followed by a runner-up finish.

Hardik was among the players in the list announced by Gujarat on Sunday. However, there was an official confirmation on Monday about the all-rounder being traded to Mumbai in an all-cash deal.

"It is not about the money, and it never will be" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Hardik Pandya leaving GT to re-join MI

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed that Hardik Pandya's return to MI was not for monetary gain. He opined that the player made the move because the franchise values him a lot.

Sharing his take on the trade, Ashwin added:

"So many people, after the Hardik Pandya trade, are concerned about the undisclosed money that MI might be paying him. It is not about the money, and it never will be."

"MI could have just called Hardik Pandya and asked him to come back home, as he's still their protegee, irrespective of the amount of money that he would need. And Hardik Pandya would have agreed because they value him so much." he added.

Hardik Pandya has been one of the biggest success stories of the IPL. He was first roped in by Mumbai at the auction for ₹10 lakh ahead of the 2015 edition. He has now gone onto become one of India's best all-rounders and has also led the country in T20Is.