"Great player and a fantastic coach" - Sourav Ganguly looking forward to teaming up with Ricky Ponting at DC

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is looking forward to working alongside Ricky Ponting for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The former BCCI president shared a throwback picture with Ponting and hailed him for his fabulous career.

Ganguly and Ponting tussled against each other numerous times during their playing days. They were the two captains when India and Australia collided in the 2003 World Cup final, where Ponting clobbered a whirlwind 140 to leave the Men in Blue chasing an improbable target of 360 in 50 overs. Ganguly managed only 24, becoming one of Brett Lee's two victims in the game, while Glenn McGrath starred with three to propel Australia to a 125-run win.

Nevertheless, the eminent duo will team up for Delhi Capitals to steer the franchise to their maiden IPL title. Ganguly worked as an advisor for the Capitals in 2019 but became the BCCI president later that year and had to opt out of the franchise job.

Ganguly posted on Instagram:

"Just saw this .. great mate , great player and a fantastic coach .. look forward to the season .."

Ganguly is now back as the director of cricket for the franchise. Meanwhile, Ponting is one of the most successful coaches in IPL history. While he has tasted success with Mumbai Indians, he's yet to do so with the Capitals.

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well" - Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant

In a DC release, the Prince of Kolkata said that Rishabh Pant should take his time to heal from his injuries and backed David Warner to do a good job as a leader. The former player said about Pant:

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young, and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player, and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best, and I'll meet him as well. David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge, and he's a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt."

The Capitals open their 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

