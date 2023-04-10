“Greatest South African to play IPL” - Twitter erupts as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis smashes quickfire 79 during IPL 2023 game vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a sublime knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 79 runs off just 46 balls at a strike rate of 171.74, including five boundaries and as many sixes.

The 38-year-old shared a 96-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the first wicket and a 115-run stand with Glenn Maxwell for the second wicket to take RCB's total to 212/2.

Fans were delighted with Faf du Plessis’ entertaining knock against LSG at home, which propeled him to third spot in the list of highest run-scorers of the season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Div🦁 @div_yumm @musafir_hu_yar Doesn't matter , faf is the greatest South african to play ipl @musafir_hu_yar Doesn't matter , faf is the greatest South african to play ipl

Prabu Balamurugan @prabubgraphy



#RCBvsLSG Settled FAF is dangerous than Maxi or any other power hitters Settled FAF is dangerous than Maxi or any other power hitters 🔥 #RCBvsLSG

Kabir Singh @SnarkyScribe CSK fans watching Faf du Plessis CSK fans watching Faf du Plessis https://t.co/qJlRgOnNvY

Slogger @KalKaKricketer

Wo ball achi nhi lag rahi thi...

Acha kiya jo usko bahar hi phek diya



#LSG

#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG Thank you Faf Du PlessisWo ball achi nhi lag rahi thi...Acha kiya jo usko bahar hi phek diya #LSG Brigade #IPL2023 Thank you Faf Du PlessisWo ball achi nhi lag rahi thi...Acha kiya jo usko bahar hi phek diya#LSG #LSGBrigade #IPL2023#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG

Navdeep Choudhary @navvtwts Sensational hitting by faf, total carnage Sensational hitting by faf, total carnage

Ravi Chandra @NEYMARJR4989 for thinking that your a finished batsman

#RCBvsLSG Sorry faffor thinking that your a finished batsman Sorry faf 😕 for thinking that your a finished batsman #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/Lg5PMvehvQ

Divyam🔥 @DivixHumour

115 M Humangous Six

Loving his every Shot



#FafDuPlessis

#RCBvsLSG

#IPL2023 No Doubt why FAF is my most fav foreign player. He is just on another level115 M Humangous SixLoving his every Shot No Doubt why FAF is my most fav foreign player. He is just on another level 🔥 115 M Humangous Six🔥🔥Loving his every Shot❤️#FafDuPlessis #RCBvsLSG #IPL2023

Du Plessis has so far scored 175 runs in three innings of IPL 2023 at an average of 87.50. He begin his campaign with a 73-run knock off 43 balls against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as RCB won by eight wickets at home.

The Proteas batter is one of the most consistent batters in the T20 tournament. He scored 468 runs in 16 games, including three half-centuries last year. Overall, Faf has amassed 3499 runs in 118 innings, barring today’s game.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB set a 213-run target for LSG

A complete batting performance from du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB post 212/2 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Besides Faf’s heroics, Kohli smashed 61 off 44 balls, which included four sixes and as many boundaries. Maxwell also showed glimpses of form, scoring 59 off just 29 deliveries, smashing six maximums and three fours during his knock.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

Follow RCB vs LSG live score updates here.

