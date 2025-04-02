Grok predicts which bowler could dismiss Virat Kohli in today's RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has made a more-than-decent start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens as RCB registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win. The 36-year-old contributed 31 off 30 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk - an innings that was not as fluent.

RCB will be expecting a big knock from Kohli when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The right-handed batter, however, could be challenged by a strong GT attack. Ahead of the RCB vs GT clash, we asked Grok to predict which bowler is most likely to dismiss Kohli in Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash.

Making an informed guess, the AI chatbot predicted that Gujarat leg spinner Rashid Khan will dismiss Virat Kohli in the match. Giving reasons for the same, Grok stated that its prediction is based on two factors - Rashid's ability to exploit over-aggression from Kohli on a small ground, and also his likelihood of bowling when Kohli is set and trying to dominate proceedings.

The AI chatbot stated that Rashid has a high chance of dismissing Kohli because he has troubled the RCB batter in the past. The GT spinner, though, has struggled in the IPL of late. He registered figures of 1-48 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 0-10 in two overs against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Grok picks two more likely candidates to dismiss Virat Kohli in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Apart from Rashid, Grok predicted that former RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is also one of the contenders to get the wicket of Kohli. The AI chatbot explained that Siraj knows Kohli well since the two have been teammates at RCB in the IPL and for India as well. As per Grok, Siraj, who cleaned up Rohit Sharma in GT's last match, could use the new ball’s movement or trouble Kohli with bounce and pace.

The AI chatbot named Kagiso Rabada as another Gujarat pacer who could get the wicket of Kohli in Wednesday's IPL 2025 match. Grok explained that Rabada can unsettle Kohli with his pace and bounce, adding that his ability to hit the deck hard might test the RCB batter on the Chinnaswamy surface.

