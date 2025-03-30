Grok predicts MS Dhoni's batting position in today's RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match 

Veteran keeper-batter MS Dhoni's batting position in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk led to plenty of debate. RCB batted first in the match and put up 196-7 on the board. In the chase, CSK lost half their side for 75. However, Dhoni did not come into bat until the fall of the seventh wicket, with the scoring reading 99-7.

The 43-year-old slammed an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls, an entertaining cameo that featured three fours and two sixes. A number of critics and fans, though, we puzzled over CSK's decision to send Dhoni into bat at the No. 9 position. There is plenty of intrigue over his batting position ahead of Chennai's IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday.

We asked Grok to predict Dhoni's batting position for the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash. Analyzing the recent trends, the AI chatbot opined that Chennai are using him for 'impactful cameos in the death overs, leveraging his experience and finishing ability, while prioritizing younger batsmen higher up'. Grok predicted:

"Dhoni is likely to bat between No. 6 and No. 8. If CSK loses early wickets or needs stability, he might come in at No. 6 or 7; if the top order performs well, he could be held back to No. 8 to maximize late-order hitting."

The AI chatbot elaborated that the former Team India captain's batting position in the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match on Sunday could depend on the game situation, team strategy, and decisions made by the franchise's management.

Many critics questioned the logic of Dhoni coming into bat after Ravichandran Ashwin in CSK's match against RCB. Most of them felt that Chennai could have got closer to the target had the 43-year-old come into bat earlier. The right-hander ended up with a strike rate of 187.50 against RCB, which was the best among all CSK batters in the match.

MS Dhoni became CSK's leading run-getter in the IPL during match against RCB

Chennai went down to RCB by 50 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - their first home loss to Bengaluru in the IPL since 2008. Dhoni, however, achieved a significant individual milestone, becoming CSK's leading run-getter in the IPL.

The legendary stumper now has 4,699 runs to his name from 238 matches at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. The former CSK skipper went past his long-time teammate Suresh Raina, who ended his career with 4,687 runs from 176 matches at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88.

