Grok predicts who will score most runs in today's LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. LSG are seventh in the points table, with two points and a net run rate of -0.150. MI also have two points, but are above Lucknow on the points table due to a better net run rate of +0.309.

In their previous match in IPL 2025, LSG went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their batters let them down as they were held to 171-7 batting first. As for MI, they hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai were exceptional with the ball as they knocked over KKR for 116 in 16.2 overs.

Ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash in Lucknow on Friday, we asked Grok to predict who will score the most number of runs in the game. Making an educated guess based on form, historical performance and pitch conditions, the AI chatbot picked Lucknow batter Nicholas Pooran as a strong contender. Grok noted that Pooran can dominate spin and accelerate in the middle overs.

Grok further stated that Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant is due for a big score, having only managed 17 runs in three innings in IPL 2025. It picked opener Mitchell Marsh as another contender who could be among the leading run-getters in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash. Marsh has two fifties in three innings, but was dismissed for a duck against PBKS.

Among Mumbai players, Grok picked Suryakumar Yadav as the leading contender, owing to his adaptability against spin and current form. The dynamic right-handed batter smashed 48 off 28 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 27* off nine against KKR. The AI chatbot hinted that senior batter Rohit Sharma could turn around his poor form and named MI skipper Hardik Pandya as a wildcard option.

LSG's Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder

Pooran has been in excellent form for Lucknow in IPL 2025. In three innings, he has scored 189 runs at an average of 63 and an exceptional strike rate of 219.76, with the aid of two half-centuries. The left-hander is the current leading run-getter in IPL 2025, closely followed by GT's B Sai Sudharsan (186).

Pooran kicked off his IPL 2025 campaign with 75 off just 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC). He followed it up with 70 off 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 44 of 30 against PBKS.

