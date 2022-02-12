Full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Debutant Gujarat Titans impressed everyone with their tactics on the opening day of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Titans entered the mega auction with three players in their squad. They had roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill prior to the mega auction.

Their first pick of the IPL 2022 Auction was from the marquee set. They bid for Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer but failed to sign both of them. However, they managed to sign star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was one of the leading wicket-takers for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

The Titans then completed their opening pair by signing Jason Roy at his base price of ₹2 crore. Roy is likely to open the innings with Gill. Gujarat signed only one batter later in the day. They shelled out ₹2.6 crore to sign uncapped player Abhinav Manohar.

Apart from Roy, Gujarat have signed two more overseas players. They opted for Rashid's compatriot Noor Ahmad. The Titans signed him at his base price of ₹30 lakh. The Ashish Nehra-coached outfit went all out for Lockie Ferguson and spent a whopping ₹10 crore to acquire the Kiwi's services.

Gujarat signed three players in the uncapped players' round. Along with Manohar, Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore joined the franchise.

Here is the full list of players bought by GT on Day 1 of IPL Auction 2022:

Lockie Ferguson (₹10 crore), Rahul Tewatia (₹9 crore), Mohammad Shami (₹6.25 crore), R Sai Kishore (₹3 crore), Abhinav Manohar (₹2.6 crore), Jason Roy (₹2 crore), Noor Ahmad (₹30 lakh)

Gujarat Titans players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Also Read Article Continues below

Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022? Yes No 15 votes so far