"GT bowlers and RCB batters should join hands to make a team"- Top 10 funny memes as DC bundle out GT for 89 in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans (GT) put on a dismal batting show in the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They got bundled out for 89 runs in 17.3 overs after being asked to bat first in the contest.

GT captain Shubman Gill (8) started things positively with two boundaries but failed to convert it and got out in the second over. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma dismissed him, which opened the floodgates.

Gujarat Titans' batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards to find themselves at 48/6. Rashid Khan (31) added some vital runs with the lower-order batters to ensure some sort of respectability to the home team's total.

Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs scalped two wickets each for DC in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring first innings of the 32nd match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Seamers set things up and spinners finished it off"- Tristan Stubbs after first innings of GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, Delhi all-rounder Tristan Stubbs reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings of the match against GT. He told the host broadcasters:

"Amazing, so cool to get wickets like that, boys bowled well out there. Seamers set things up and spinners finished it off. I was just trying to hit the wicket, and then whatever happens, happens, it worked out well for me. Saw him coming down, pulled it things back."

Stubbs added:

"I've been bowling to Rishabh in the nets, I didn't expect to bowl today, I was running back to long and he told me, you are bowling now. We watched enough IPL, there's enough twists, we need to start well and then see how it goes."

