GT head coach Ashish Nehra spotted with son at airport ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra was spotted at the airport with his son ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Gujarat are among the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs this season.

Ashish Nehra and his son were captured walking towards the airport entrance after disembarking from the team bus. Nehra was sporting GT's travel shirt with a casual track pant and shades on, carrying his bag. His son, walking right beside him, can also be seen in the team's travel shirt, with shorts, shades, and a cap on.

The father-son duo also had one arm around each other's shoulders while carrying their bags as they entered the airport.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

A slight slump for Ashish Nehra's GT heading into the playoffs

Gujarat Titans are still at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, but may not be up there for long. They have nine wins and 18 points from 14 matches, having finished all of their league stage games.

Ashish Nehra's GT had the opportunity to get to 22 points as they had 18 points from 12 games with two matches remaining. However, they lost both of their last two league games.

GT lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs on May 22 and then faced a huge 83-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25. GT's net run rate has also taken a hit, coming down to +0.254. With Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) playing today, GT will be displaced from the top spot after the result.

PBKS will move to 19 points with a win while Mumbai would go to 18 if they win and overtake GT as their net run rate (+1.292 before the start of the match) is already higher.

Further, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play LSG in the final league match of the tournament on Tuesday, May 27. If RCB win the game, they will move to 19 points as well. For GT to remain in the top two and end up playing the eliminator, they will have to hope for RCB to lose their game against LSG.

