GT players celebrate Holi joyfully ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) players celebrate Holi joyfully on Friday (March 14) in the team's camp ahead of IPL 2025. Several GT squad members have recently convened in Ahmedabad to begin preparations for the upcoming season under the supervision of head coach Ashish Nehra and his support staff.

Ad

Captain Shubman Gill and some star international players who participated in the 2025 Champions Trophy will join the camp after rejuvenating themselves with a small break from the field.

GT took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video to give their ardent fans a glimpse of today's Holi celebrations. In it, several Gujarat players could be seen playing joyfully with colors.

The franchise also organized special programs and a variety of Gujarati cuisines for the contingent. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Gujiya, Gulaal & Gujarat Titans - Ingredients for a memorable Holi."

Expand Tweet

Ad

GT will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25 in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 25, when they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill endured a dismal season last year, his maiden captaincy stint in IPL. He will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in IPL 2025.

Ad

Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

Ad

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️