GT players to don lavender jerseys for the home game against SRH on May 15 in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) players will don lavender jerseys for their final home league match of IPL 2023.

The team will sport the special jerseys in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They are doing this to raise awareness about the early detection and prevention of cancer.

Gujarat Titans made the announcement with a post on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"#TitansFAM, get ready for a new hue on the Men in Blue as we are set to don the special lavender jersey for our final home game against #SRH to raise awareness about the early detection and prevention of cancer. We are in this together! 💜 #GTvSRH | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023."

GT suffered their fourth loss of IPL 2023 against MI on Friday

Mumbai Indians managed to beat Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in the 57th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 12. It was a rare off day for the GT side as most of their players failed to perform, with the exception of Rashid Khan.

MI batted first and scored a mammoth total of 218/5, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL century. Rashid Khan picked up four wickets for GT in the bowling department.

The Gujarat Titans batters could not replicate the performances of their counterparts as they clumped to 108/8 and stared at a huge defeat. Rashid Khan (79* off 32 balls) rescued them with a scintillating knock and reduced the deficit of the loss.

Hailing Rashid Khan for his brilliant all-round performance, Hardik Pandya said after the match:

"It felt like he [Rashid] was the only one who turned up from our team. Full marks for the way he batted and bowled on this surface. We don't have to try too much. As a group, we weren't there in all departments today.

"We didn't have clear plans and didn't execute them. We gave 25 runs extra and it was only because of Rashid's innings that we didn't lose this by a bigger margin."

After a title-winning campaign last year, the Gujarat Titans are once again looking great this season as they sit comfortably at the top of the points table.

