GT and RCB handed major boost as Cricket West Indies allow players to play the remainder of IPL 2025 amid England tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have permitted their players to partake in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season despite a scheduled white-ball tour of England coming up. The availability of overseas players has been an area for the franchises to combat following the one-week suspension of the tournament due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ad

The CWI's decision comes across as a huge boost for the likes of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), who have Caribbean players in their playing XI. Both Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford are vital in the franchises title ambitions after a dominant campaign.

"We acknowledge that players have their individual contractual arrangements which they would want to honour as it relates to their continued participation. CWI fully supports those players who choose to remain in India to complete the tournament. We remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride. Strategic adjustments have been made to ensure key areas are adequately covered," a statement by CWI read.

Ad

Trending

The Men in Maroon have made some minor changes to their squad for the England tour, given that some of their members will remain involved in the IPL. John Campbell and Jediah Blades have been named as replacements for Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, respectively.

It is to be noted that pace bowler Shamar Joseph, who failed to avail an opportunity with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2025 season, remains with the West Indies squad for the England tour.

Ad

West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs against England from May 29 onwards

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been stern in their decision to recall their players, meaning that the likes of Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks will miss the IPL Playoffs after being named in the ODI squad. The governing body has demanded that national duty be a priority as Harry Brook attempts to repair England's crumbling white-ball fortunes.

West Indies' tour of England begins with the first ODI in Birmingham on May 29, coinciding with IPL Qualifier 1, while the series finale will be played on June 3, the same day as the IPL 2025 Final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More