GT's ₹12.25 Cr signing celebrates birthday with teammates ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

The Gujarat Titans (GT) contingent celebrated Mohammed Siraj's birthday on Thursday by cutting a cake ahead of IPL 2025. The Hyderabadi pacer turned 31 on March 13. He recently joined the GT camp in Ahmedabad to begin preparations for the upcoming season of IPL.

Ad

It will be the debut season for Mohammed Siraj with the Titans. After a seven-year association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Siraj parted ways ahead of the mega auction last December. GT later outbid multiple franchises at the auction and procured Siraj's services by offering a hefty paycheque of ₹12.25 crores.

The Gujarat franchise provided a glimpse of Mohammed Siraj's birthday celebrations in their camp by sharing a video on X. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Miyan’s first birthday celebration with GT! 🫶🎂 Mohammed Siraj | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL2025."

You can watch the video below:

Ad

GT will face Punjab Kings in opening IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 25, when they will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After exiting during the league stage last season, GT will be aiming to perform better this time around and win their second title. They strengthened their squad at the mega auction with quality international players like Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

Ad

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️