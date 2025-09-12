GT star picks his all-time IPL XI; leaves out Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia picked his all-time IPL XI with several of the usual suspects included and a few surprising omissions (via Crictracker). For starters, the 32-year-old did not find a place for his current IPL skipper, Shubman Gill, in the 11.

Tewatia also missed out on a few other stars, namely Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav, and Andre Russell, among others. His XI started with the legendary duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top.

While the former is the second leading run-scorer in IPL history with over 7,000 runs, the latter is on top with 8,661 runs. Rohit has also captained the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a joint-record five IPL titles.

Tewatia's next two batters included two former Indian left-handers, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. The former is fifth all-time in runs in the IPL and helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win four of their five titles.

Two of IPL's greatest finishers, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni, came in at No. 5 and 6 in Tewatia's all-time side. De Villiers and Dhoni are eighth and sixth all-time in the run-scoring chart in the IPL, with the former also boasting the IPL record for most Player of the Match awards.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is the IPL's most successful captain, leading CSK to all five of their titles.

Tewatia rounded off his top seven with Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya. The duo combined to help GT win the IPL title in 2022, with Hardik leading the side.

Rahul Tewatia picks three overseas stars for his bowling attack

Rahul Tewatia's four bowlers included three overseas players: Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Lasith Malinga. Rashid is 11th all-time in wickets in the IPL, combining with Tewatia in GT's title run in 2022.

Meanwhile, Narine is third all-time in IPL wickets with 192, helping the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win all three of their titles in 2012, 2014, and 2024. Malinga was renowned for his incredible death-bowling skills, helping MI win their first four titles.

He is ninth all-time in wickets with 170, while his former MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah is the last name on the GT all-rounder's all-time XI. Bumrah is sixth in overall IPL wickets with 183, playing a massive role in MI's five titles.

Rahul Tewatia's all-time IPL XI

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

