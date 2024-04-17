"GT have taken shouts for low scoring game seriously" - Fans react to Gujarat's horrid batting display vs DC in IPL 2024 

Gujarat Titans (GT) were bowled out for just 89 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.

GT were put into bat first by Rishabh Pant. The home side were doomed from the word go as they lost their skipper Shubman Gill for just eight runs in the second over. From there on, it was a downhill ride as GT crumbled despite the returns of Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller to the playing XI.

Gujarat were reduced to 30/4 and could not recover in the middle overs as Delhi spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, were relentless in their approach. GT even tried to bolster their batting unit by using their impact sub option in the first half of the game. However, Shahrukh Khan, who came out to bat in the ninth over, had to depart for a duck following a controversial dismissal.

Rashid Khan scored a fighting 31 runs off 24 deliveries while hitting the solitary six of the innings. The all-rounder was only one of the three batters to record double figures for GT.

It was a united bowling effort from the Capitals, with four bowlers sharing nine wickets among them. Sumit Kumar chipped in with an athletic effort to dismiss Sai Sudharsan.

Twitter blasted GT's shambolic batting display, particularly emphasizing their over-reliance on Shubman Gill. Here are some reactions:

Gujarat Titans have taken shouts for low scoring game seriously," one tweet read.

Looks like the whole GT squad practiced only against Ricky Ponting's son," one fan remarked.

GT is the most boring team of the IPL," another tweet read.

Delhi restricted GT to 125/6 in IPL 2023 at the same venue

DC have fond memories of the Narendra Modi Stadium as they defeated the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season as well. The David Warner-led side successfully defended a target of 131 in some fashion, winning the encounter by five runs.

Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc in the first innings with his spell of 4-11, and the majority felt that it would be a routine run chase for the then Hardik Pandya-led side. However, Khaleel Ahmed removed Wriddhiman Saha for a six-ball duck in the first over to set the tempo for DC.

The contest also included Ishant Sharma's iconic knuckleball to Vijay Shankar, as well as Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar's sedate knocks. Rahul Tewatia played a seven-ball 20-run cameo, but it came a touch too late for the Titans.

