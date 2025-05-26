GT vs CSK (25/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after winning the toss in the day game of the double-header, CSK posted 230-5 and then knocked over GT for 147. Gujarat thus finish the league stage with 18 points. They now need to depend on other results to confirm a top two berth.

Chennai got off to a blazing start with the bat as Ayush Mhatre (34 off 17) and Devon Conway (52 off 35) added 44 runs in 3.4 overs. The stand was broken when Mhatre perished in an endeavor to take on Prasidh Krishna (2-22). Conway and Urvil Patel (37 off 19) then added 63 runs for the second wicket. Urvil fell to Sai Kishore as he got a leading edge attempting a wild swing.

Shivam Dube (17 off 8) could not convert his start, while Conway was bowled by Rashid Khan immediately after he completed his half-century. Dewald Brevis (57 off 23), however, shone once again, clobbering four fours and five sixes. His stunning innings and a cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (21* off 18) took CSK to 230.

Kamboj, Noor shine as GT's batting crumbles

Chasing a huge target of 231, GT got off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 30 runs inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill (13 off 9) edged Anshul Kamboj (3-13) to slip, while Jos Buttler (5 off 7) holed out to deep third man off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. Sherfane Rutherford perished for a duck, miscuing a pull off Kamboj.

Jadeja's double strike put GT in further trouble. In the 11th over, he had Shahrukh Khan caught at short third man and then dismissed the well-set Sai Sudharsan (41 off 28), who chipped a catch to point. The dismissal left Gujarat in big trouble at 86-5. Noor Ahmad (3-21) then ran through the lower order as GT were bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

GT vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Brevis scored a stunning half-century for CSK, while Conway also chipped in with a quick-fire fifty. With the ball, Kamboj and Noor claimed three wickets each, while Jadeja picked up two apart from contributing a cameo.

For GT, Prasidh stood out again with 2-22 from his four overs. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 41 off 28.

Brevis was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century.

