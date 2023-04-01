GT vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK put 178/7 on the board as Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 92 off 50. Shubman Gill (63 off 36) set up Gujarat’s chase before a whirlwind sixth-wicket stand of 26* between Rashid Khan (10* off 3) and Rahul Tewatia (15* off 14) took GT home in 19.2 overs.

With two overs to go, Gujarat needed 23. Rashid slammed the first ball he faced from Deepak Chahar over midwicket for a six. The next ball went for a four as Rashid threw his bat at it. Tewatia then smacked Tushar Deshpande for six and four off consecutive deliveries to lift Gujarat past the finish line.

Chasing 179, GT off to a blazing start, racing away to 65/1 at the end of the powerplay. Deshpande, who became the first Impact Player in the IPL, replacing Ambati Rayudu, was welcomed by a six and a four by Wriddhiman Saha. The GT opener looked in ominous touch, but perished for 25 off 16, miscuing Rajvardhan Hangargekar to deep third man.

Gill, however, continued his impressive form and reached yet another half-century. He lifted Deshpande for a six over wide mid-on and rotated the strike well. Gill and Sai Sudharsan, coming in as Impact Player (replacing injured Kane Williamson) added 53 for the second wicket before the latter fell for 22 off 17.

He nicked a short delivery from Hangargekar to Dhoni. In the very next over, though Gill struck Ravindra Jadeja for a four and six off consecutive deliveries and soon reached his half-century.

Jadeja, however, kept Chennai in the hunt, cleaning up Hardik Pandya (8) as the GT skipper missed his sweep. Gill’s fine knock ended when he toe-ended a pull off Deshpande to deep midwicket. Vijay Shankar contributed a handy 27 off 21 before Rashid and Tewatia provided the final flourish.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliance lifts CSK to 178/7

Gaikwad slammed four fours and nine sixes in a terrific display of clean hitting as Chennai put up a competitive score on the board, even as Gujarat kept chipping away at the other end.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Mohammed Shami got GT off to a good start, cleaning up Devon Conway (1) with a full delivery that angled in from around the stumps. The CSK opener went for an extravagant drive, but was beaten all ends up. The scalp was Shami’s 100th in the IPL.

Gaikwad took on Josh Little in the fourth over, smashing him for six and four off consecutive deliveries. Moeen Ali took the attack to Shami as 17 came off the fifth over. The left-hander got a lbw decision against Rashid overturned in the last over of the powerplay. The GT leggie, however, had the last laugh as Moeen (23) nicked an attempted big hit to the keeper.

Gaikwad carried on in impressive fashion. In the seventh over, he launched Pandya for maximum through the off-side. At the other end, Ben Stokes (7) was caught off a skidder from Rashid even as Gaikwad raced past his fifty in 23 balls, clobbering Alzarri Joseph for three sixes in an over.

Even as the CSK opener looked in sublime form at one end, Ambati Rayudu (12) perished to a poor stroke. He was cleaned up Little, going for a wild slog. Gaikwad’s fine knock ended when he was caught on a high full toss off Joseph as he attempted another big hit. Jadeja (1) also perished in the same over, flicking the Gujarat pacer straight to deep midwicket.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



hammers two sixes with two beautiful lofted shots 🏻 🏻



#TATAIPL | #GTvCSK



WATCH



iplt20.com/video/46448/6-… BOOM @Ruutu1331 hammers two sixes with two beautiful lofted shotsWATCH BOOM 💥@Ruutu1331 hammers two sixes with two beautiful lofted shots 👌🏻👌🏻#TATAIPL | #GTvCSK WATCH 🎥🔽iplt20.com/video/46448/6-… https://t.co/TjsxEEf3N4

Shivam Dube struggled to get going for most of his innings. He managed a six off Shami, but fell the very next ball for an ungainly 19 off 18. CSK skipper MS Dhoni (14* off 7) played a handy cameo, clubbing Little for a four and six in the last over.

GT vs CSK: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Gaikwad was brilliant for CSK with the bat. But for his innings, Chennai would have struggled to put up a competitive score. Hangargekar impressed with the ball, claiming 3/36.

For GT, pacers Shami and Joseph claimed two scalps apiece. Rashid also picked up two wickets and played a sizzling cameo as well. Gill laid the foundation for the chase with yet another impactful knock.

Rashid was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

Poll : 0 votes