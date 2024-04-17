GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. GT have had a mixed campaign, winning three matches and losing as many, while Delhi have been disappointing, winning only two of their six games.

In their previous game, Gujarat got the better of Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in a close contest in Jaipur. Batting first, RR put up 196-3. In response, Shubman Gill's 72 off 44 kept Gujarat in the hunt before Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24* off 11) completed the job.

Meanwhile, after suffering two consecutive losses, Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in an away contest.

Bowling first, DC did well to restrict Lucknow to 167-7 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-20. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41 off 24) then starred in the chase as Delhi got home in 18.1 overs.

Today's GT vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said:

"The wicket is unknown to everyone. We are batting strong and we would like to chase. Definitely, keeping dew into consideration (as well).

For DC, David Warner is unavailable due to injury. For GT, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha are back, while Sandeep Warrier will make his debut for the franchise, replacing Umesh Yadav.

GT vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat subs: BR Sharath, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar

Delhi subs: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra,Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav

Today's GT vs DC pitch report

Pitch 4 is being used for the first time in this year’s IPL. Simon Katich says that it’s 100 percent black soil, so it should come onto the bat. He also points out that there’s not as much grass as pitch 6, but the batting conditions are still going to be very good. There shouldn’t be too much turn, Katich adds.

Today's GT vs DC match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals squad: Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swastik Chikara, Vicky Ostwal, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav

GT vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nikhil Patwardhan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

