GT vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi managed a disappointing 130/8 as Mohammed Shami stood out with figures of 4/11. The pacer’s efforts went in vain though as DC’s bowlers came up with a spirited performance to hold GT to 125/6.

Chasing 131, Gujarat got off to a poor start, losing four wickets for 32 runs inside seven overs. Khaleel Ahmed struck in the first over, having Wriddhiman Saha (0) caught behind with one that seamed away.

Hardik Pandya (59* off 53) struck three fours in the left-arm seamer’s next over, but Anrich Nortje kept Delhi in the game as Shubman Gill (6) sliced a half-volley to cover.

Vijay Shankar (6) was completely foxed by a slower one from Ishant Sharma and cleaned up. David Miller (0) tried to get too cute against Kuldeep Yadav, but missed his scoop and was castled. Pandya and Abhinav Manohar (26) added 62 runs for the fifth wicket to keep GT’s hopes alive in the chase.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



What a ball that from



have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44



#TATAIPL | Deception at its best!What a ball that from @ImIshant #GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!Follow the match #GT vDC Deception at its best! 👊🏻 What a ball that from @ImIshant 🔥🔥#GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase! Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44 #TATAIPL | #GTvDC https://t.co/j7IlC7vf0X

In a match that ebbed and flowed, DC hit back with the wicket of Manohar, who miscued a pull off Ahmed. Just when the equation seemed to be getting out of hand for Gujarat, Rahul Tewatia (20 off 7) struck Nortje for three consecutive sixes off the last three balls of the penultimate over.

Gujarat needed 12 off the last over, but Ishant held in nerve and even dismissed Tewatia with a slower length ball. Only six runs came off the last over as last-placed Delhi stunned table-toppers Gujarat.

Shami four-fer restricts DC to 130/8

GT bowler Shami excelled with 4/11 as DC were held to 130/8. Delhi got off to a disastrous start as Phil Salt (0) slashed the first ball of the match from Shami straight to extra cover.

Disaster struck as skipper David Warner (2) was run-out following a horrendous mix-up with Priyam Garg. It turned out to be a no-ball as well as the bowler, Hardik Pandya, had overstepped. Shami then produced three beauties to have Rilee Rossouw (8), Manish Pandey (1) and Garg (10) caught behind.

After five overs, the Delhi innings was in tatters at 23/5. A sixth-wicket stand of 50 between Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Aman Hakim Khan (51 off 44) gave Delhi’s scorecard a semblance of respectability. The partnership ended when Axar miscued a lofted drive off Mohit Sharma.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44



#TATAIPL | #GTvDC What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11Follow the match What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 😎Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-44 #TATAIPL | #GTvDC https://t.co/85KNVfYXEf

Khan took on Sharma in his next over, slamming him for a four and a six. He brought up his maiden IPL fifty off 41 balls before chipping Rashid Khan towards midwicket.

Ripal Patel contributed a handy 23 off 13 before becoming Sharma’s 100th IPL wicket in the last over of Delhi’s innings.

GT vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Aman Hakim Khan played an excellent knock under pressure. His spirited half-century ensured DC had something to defend. Ahmed and Ishant both claimed two wickets each.

For Gujarat, Shami’s 4/11 was an incredible display of seam bowling. Skipper Pandya scored a defiant fifty, but was stranded.

Shami was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling effort in a losing cause.

Poll : 0 votes