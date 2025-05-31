GT vs MI, Eliminator (30/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Batting first after winning the toss, MI posted 228-5 on the board and then restricted GT to 208-6. Mumbai will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

MI got off to a rollicking start with the bat as Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) and his new opening partner Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) added 84 in 7. 2 overs. Rohit rode his luck as he was dropped twice early in his innings - first by Gerald Coetzee at deep backward square leg in the second over and then by Kusal Mendis behind the wickets in the very next over.

Bairstow took on Prasidh Krishna in the fourth over and slammed him for three sixes and two fours. In the last over of the powerplay, Rohit clubbed R Sai Kishore for a six and two fours. It needed a relay catch, with Sai Sudharsan and Coetzee combining, to send Bairstow back after the MI batter attempted a reverse sweep off Sai Kishore.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 20 before sweeping one from Sai Kishore to fine leg. Rohit slammed nine fours and four sixes before being caught at midwicket off Prasidh's bowling. Tilak Varma (25 off 11) chipped in with a crucial cameo before skipper Hardik Pandya (22* off 9) put the finishing touches to the innings.

Sai Sudharsan's heroics in vain as MI hold their nerve

Chasing 229, GT suffered a big blow early as Trent Boult trapped Shubman Gill (1) lbw with one that swung in late. Mendis (20 off 10) got a start, but was hit wicket off Mitchell Santner. Sai Sudharsan (80 off 49) and Washington Sundar (48 off 24), however, added 84 for the third wicket to bring GT back in the contest.

It needed a sensational yorker from Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) to floor Sundar and knock him over. Sai Sudharsan then perished to Richard Gleeson as he missed his scoop. Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15) kept the fight alive for Gujarat until he fell to Boult. There were no heroics from Rahul Tewatia (16* off 11) as MI confirmed their place in Qualifier 2 with a hard-fought triumph.

GT vs MI, Eliminator: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

MI opener Rohit had some luck, but he utilized it and played a defining knock. Bairstow was terrific in the powerplay, while Bumrah again stood out with the ball.

For GT, Sai Kishore claimed 2-42. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a fighting 80.

Rohit was named Player of the Match for his 50-ball 81.

