GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 9

Gujarat Titans (GT) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, in match nine of the ongoing IPL 2025. GT claimed their maiden victory of the season, winning the match by 36 runs.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first. GT were off to an impressive start, with openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill forming a 78-run stand.

While Gill departed after scoring 38 runs off 27 balls, Sudharsan notched up his second consecutive half-century of the season. The southpaw was the top performer with the bat for the home team, contributing 63 runs off 41 balls.

Jos Buttler also played an impactful 39-run knock off 24 balls. Gujarat registered 196/8 in 20 overs. Hardik was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, bagging two wickets and conceding 29 runs from his four overs.

MI's run chase kicked off on a dismal note as former captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma fought hard, scoring 48 (28) and 39 (36), respectively.

Mumbai's batting let them down in the encounter and the five-time champions finished at 160/6 after 20 overs. With two back-to-back losses, MI are placed ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. Following their first win, GT climbed to the third spot.

Here's a look at three moments from the GT vs MI match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Mohammed Siraj knocks over Rohit Sharma with sharp inswinger

MI opener Rohit Sharma scored two successive fours off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the first over of the team's innings. However, the pacer had the last laugh in the battle.

Siraj dismissed Sharma on the very next delivery with a sharp inswinger. The veteran batter tried to block a length delivery, but was undone by the movement.

The ball beat his defence and crashed into the stumps. The 37-year-old had to depart after scoring eight runs off four balls.

It is worth mentioning that Siraj claimed yet another wicket in the powerplay, providing GT with a fantastic start. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton in the fifth over of the run chase.

#2 MI skipper Hardik Pandya's fiery face-off with GT spinner Sai Kishore

Tempers flared during MI's innings, with Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore involved in a heated face-off. The incident took place in the 15th over. On the fourth ball of the over, the left-arm spinner bowled a good delivery which Hardik defended.

The bowler picked up the ball and stared at Hardik. The MI skipper did the same and said something to Kishore, his former GT teammate. The umpire stepped in between the two, making sure that things didn't escalate any further.

Here's a video of the face-off:

There was no love lost between Hardik and Kishore due to the exchange, and the two hugged it out after the end of the match.

#3 Rahul Tewatia gets run out for a diamond duck after Hardik Pandya's direct hit

Gujarat's dynamic batter Rahul Tewatia returned to the pavilion without facing a ball in the game. The left-handed batter was run out for a diamond duck in the 19th over.

Sherfane Rutherford was on strike and hit the first ball of the over towards mid-off. Tewatia wanted a single and took a few steps outside the crease. Hardik Pandya collected the ball and produced a stunning direct hit.

Tewatia couldn't return to the crease in time and perished without troubling the scorers. Interestingly, Rutherford ran for an overthrow after the direct hit, not knowing that his partner had already been run out.

