GT vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's Qualifier 2 match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

MI made one expected change to their playing XI, bringing in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen. GT, on the other hand, made two changes to their lineup. Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan came in place of Darshan Nalkande and Dasun Shanaka.

Here is the list of Impact Player substitutes for today's match:

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, and Raghav Goyal.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma predicted that the wicket would be sticky and will get better as the game progresses.

"We are gonna chase," Rohit stated. "The pitch looks a little sticky. We can make best use of the pitch. The pitch will get better as the game goes on. It's our comfort, what we want to do. We've chased well this season. This is a different team, we have a lot of new faces in the squad. As a team, we've come across many situations like this."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, stressed the importance of enjoying the game in a knockout fixture.

"We would have bowled as well, but it's okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game," Hardik said. "It's important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we'll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal."

GT vs MI Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, and Akash Madhwal.

Poll : 0 votes