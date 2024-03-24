GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. This will be the second match of the double-header.

There is plenty of intrigue over the match for multiple reasons. After leading GT with amazing success for two seasons, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to the MI fold. That's not all; he has also been appointed captain for IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma, a decision which has divided Mumbai Indians fans.

For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill has been named captain in place of Pandya. It remains to be seen how he tackles the pressure of leadership. Apart from Gill, GT will again depend on the likes of David Miller Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, even as they will definitely miss Mohammed Shami.

MI, who went down to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 last season, will miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav for the mega opening clash. It remains to be seen how they fare in his absence.

Today's GT vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

"Looks like a decent track, might get better if dew comes."

MI have picked Tim David, Gerald Coetzee and Luke Wood as their three overseas options in the playing XI. For GT, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai are making their debuts.

GT vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

GT subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

MI subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shephered, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi

Today's GT vs MI pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, it's a high six-hitting ground. Brian Lara added that it's a bit bare in the middle, but there are green patches as well. According to him, it's an even surface, where batters are going to enjoy themselves.

Today's GT vs MI match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Naman Dhir

GT vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vineet Kulkarni, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath