GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in game nine of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. GT and MI have clashed five times in the IPL, with Gujarat having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Both teams began their IPL 2025 campaign with a defeat and will thus be keen to get their first points on the board.

Gujarat went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs in a high-scoring match in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, they gave away 243 runs in 20 overs, while claiming only five wickets. R Sai Kishore excelled with figures of 3-30, but the rest of the bowling line-up, including Rashid Khan, struggled to make an impact. The lack of efficiency would concern GT to some extent.

Mumbai were also out of sorts in their four-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. Batting first, they only managed to put up 155-9 on the board in their 20 overs. Left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur (3-32) made an impressive debut for their franchise, but MI would have to show significant overall improvement in the clash against Gujarat.

Today's GT vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“[We are] not sure how it's going to play plus there’s the dew factor, so we feel it would be better to chase here.”

Pandya returns to the playing XI after missing the previous match due to an over-rate ban. GT are going in with the same team as the last game, but Shubman Gill stated that there might be a change with the Impact sub option available.

GT vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

MI Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks

Today's GT vs MI pitch report

“A bit unsure of this pitch. This definitely not like the one that was used for the GT vs PBKS game. The clay is different, so the surface could be a bit two-paced. The pitch also looks a bit patchy - 180 could be a par score. There is going to be enough for the bowlers for change of pace. New ball might kiss off the surface, but it's not going to be as good batting conditions.” - Michael Clarke

Today's GT vs MI match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya

Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs

GT vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Abhijeet Bengeri

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

