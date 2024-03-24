GT vs MI Recap: When Shubman Gill's ton stunned Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. There have been some significant developments since the sides last clashed at the same venue in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 edition.

Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans last season, will now be captaining Mumbai Indians, the original IPL franchise he played for. Pandya was traded to MI ahead of the IPL 2024 season and even named the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. As for GT, opener Shubman Gill has been elevated to captaincy for the ongoing season.

There is nothing much to pick in the head-to-head battle between the two teams. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have clashed four times in the IPL, with both teams winning two matches each.

As the sides prepare to lock horns in IPL 2024 on Sunday, here's a rewind of what happened when they clashed for the last time in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

GT knocked MI out of IPL 2023 on the back of Gill ton

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The move, however, backfired as GT ended up posting 233/3 on the board.

Gill, who had a terrific IPL 2023 campaign, starred with 129 off 60 balls. The blazing knock, coming at a strike rate of 215, included seven fours and as many as 10 sixes.

Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed cheaply for 18, but Gill and Sai Sudharsan (43 off 31) added 138 runs for the second wicket. Skipper Pandya also chipped in with an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls, a knock that featured two fours and two sixes, as Gujarat finished on a huge total.

Chasing a mammoth target of 234, Mumbai Indians needed to get off to a solid start. Instead, Rohit and Nehal Wadhera were dismissed for eight and four, respectively. Cameron Green contributed 30 off 20, but was bowled by Joshua Little.

Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 38) and Tilak Varma (43 off 14) took the attack to the GT camp. However, once the dynamic duo was dismissed, Mumbai Indians crumbled, going from 155/5 to 171 all out in 18.2 overs. Mohit Sharma produced sensational figures of 5/10 as Gujarat Titans booked their place in the IPL final for the second year in a row.