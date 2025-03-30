GT vs MI: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, GT maintained unbeaten home record against MI in the IPL. Sent into bat, Gujarat put up 196-8 on the board in their 20 overs. Mumbai struggled in the chase against some tight bowling and were held to 160-6.

GT got off to an excellent start with the bat as their openers Sai Sudharsan (63 off 41) and skipper Shubman Gill (38 off 27) added 78 in 8.3 overs. The threatening stand was broken when Gill smashed a short ball from his opposite number Hardik Pandya straight to deep backward square leg. Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (39 off 24) continued the good work, adding 51 for the second wicket.

Buttler's knock ended when he nicked a carrom ball from Mujeeb Ur Rahman to the keeper. Shahrukh Khan (9) perished cheaply to Pandya before Sudharsan was trapped lbw by a superb yorker from Trent Boult. MI's late fightback ensured that Gujarat were held to a total below 200.

Prasidh, Siraj shine as GT stifle MI

Defending 197, Mohammed Siraj got Gujarat off to a brilliant start. After being hit for two fours, he knocked over Rohit Sharma (8) with a sharp incoming delivery that cut the Mumbai opener into half. He then castled Ryan Rickelton (6) with another peach and brought out Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration. MI could never recover from the double blow.

Tilak Varma (39 off 36) struggled for momentum and eventually perished to Prasidh Krishna while trying to up the ante. Robin Minz (3) fell to Sai Kishore's guile, even as Pandya (11 off 17) struggled to get a hang of the surface. Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28) rediscovered some form, striking one four and four sixes. He, however, fell to Prasidh in soft fashion, slicing a slower ball to long-off.

GT vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Sai Sudharsan impressed again with the bat for GT, scoring 63 off 41 balls. With the ball, Siraj (2-34) struck the early blows, while Prasidh (2-18) was superb.

For MI, skipper Pandya picked up two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs. In the chase, Suryakumar briefly gave Mumbai hope with his 28-ball 48.

Gujarat pacer Prasidh was named Player of the Match for his excellent spell.

