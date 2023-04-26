GT vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, GT came up with an impressive effort to post 207/6. Their bowlers then combined to restrict MI to 152/9.

Chasing a big total, Mumbai needed a good start. However, skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 2 to his opposite number Hardik Pandya, offering a return catch off a leading edge.

Ishan Kishan struggled to get going and fell to Rashid Khan for 13 off 21. He attempted to heave the leg-spinner, but ended up getting caught. In the same over, MI’s ‘Impact Player’ Tilak Varma was trapped lbw for 2.

Noor Ahmad then struck a double blow in the 11th over to leave Mumbai reeling at 59/5. He cleaned up Cameron Green (33) as the batter missed his swing, while Tim David (0) miscued a low full-toss.

Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 12) also chipped a return catch to Ahmad as Mumbai completely lost their way. Nehal Wadhera scored a valiant 40 off 21, but it only reduced the margin of defeat.

Manohar, Miller pummel Mumbai bowlers

Batting first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (4) early. He was caught down leg, trying to pull Arjun Tendulkar. Skipper Pandya then perished to Piyush Chawla for 13 off 14, holing out in the deep. At the other end, though, Shubman Gill played another fine knock and went on to complete a half-century.

The Gujarat opener took on Green in the last over of the powerplay and smashed him for two fours and a six off consecutive deliveries. He brought up his 50 for 30 balls as GT reached 84/2 at the halfway stage of their innings. Gill’s fine knock ended for 56 off 34 when he was caught at long-on off Kumar Kartikeya’s bowling.

Vijay Shankar (19) fell to Chawla soon after, also failing in an attempted big hit. However, David Miller (46 off 22) and Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) added 71 for the fifth wicket in quick time. Manohar successfully took on Chawla in the 15th over, hammering the seasoned leggie for two fours and a six.

Miller and Manohar combined to loot 22 runs off the 18th over bowled by Green, clearing the ropes thrice. Rahul Tewatia chipped in with another superb cameo. His 20* came off only five balls and featured three maximums, two of them coming in the last over bowled by Jason Behrendorff.

GT vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Gill scored a fine half-century for GT, while Manohar and Miller scored rapid 40s to accelerate the scoring. With the ball, Ahmad stood out with figures of 3/27, while Rashid and Mohit Sharma picked up two scalps each.

For Mumbai, Chawla once again impressed with 2/34. With the bat, Wadhera top-scored with a 21-ball 40.

Manohar was named the Player of the Match for his whirlwind knock.

