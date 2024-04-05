GT vs PBKS: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bowling first after winning the toss, PBKS conceded 199 runs, picking up only four wickets. In their chase, they seemed down and out at 150-6 in the 16th over. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) featured in a scintillating seventh-wicket stand of 43 to lift PBKS to a famous come-from-behind win.

Shashank took on Umesh Yadav in the 11th over and clubbed him for 4,6,4 off consecutive deliveries. He raced into the 40s by slog-sweeping Rashid Khan for a maximum to end the 14th over. Jitesh Sharma (16 off 8) hit consecutive sixes off the GT leg-spinner in the 16th over before perishing to a full toss.

Ashutosh came in and stuck three fours and a six to further swing the game Punjab's way. Shashank deposited the last ball of the penultimate over from Mohit Sharma for a maximum over deep square leg to bring the equation down to seven off six balls.

Ashutosh fell to Darshan Nalkande at the start of the last over, but Shashank held his nerve to see PBKS through.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Expand Tweet

Before Shashank's heroics, Punjab seemed set for another defeat as Shikhar Dhawan (1), Jonny Bairstow (22), Sam Curran (5) and Sikandar Raza (15) fell cheaply.

Shubman Gill's 89* takes Gujarat Titans to 199-4

Sent into bat by Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans put up 199-4 in their 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with 89* off 48, while Sai Sudharsan (33 off 19) and Rahul Tewatia (23* off 8) played impactful cameos.

Gill danced down the track and launched Harpreet Brar for a six to end the first over. Wriddhiman Saha (11) perished early, top-edging a fuller delivery from Kagiso Rabada when he tried to turn one on the on side. Kane Williamson (26 off 22) coming in for David Miller (out with niggle), looked good unit he cut one from Brar that bounced a little extra straight to backward point.

Gill and Sudharsan added 53 for the third wicket, with boundaries coming at ease during their stand. The dangerous partnership was broken when Sudharsan attempted a ramp off Harshal Patel but ended up giving a catch to the 'keeper.

Expand Tweet

Gill brought up a 31-ball fifty with a short-arm pull off Brar for four. He took on Rabada in the 18th over and clubbed him for a six and a four even as Vijay Shankar (8 off 10) holed out to long-off at the other end.

Tewatia came in and moved around the crease, smashing three fours and a six in his crucial cameo.

GT vs PBKS: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Shashank played a superb knock for PBKS, hammering six fours and four sixes in his scintillating innings. Impact Player Ashutosh chipped in with a crucial cameo.

For GT, captin Gill led from the front with 89* off 48, hitting six fours and four sixes. With the ball, Noor Ahmad impressed with 2-32. Shashank, though, was named the Player of the Match for his game-winning innings.