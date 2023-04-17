GT vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans after Match 23

The IPL 2023 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16, proved to be a thrilling affair.

Sanju Samson won the toss for Rajasthan and decided to bowl first. Gujarat were off to a shaky start as they lost opening batter Wriddhiman Saha early. However, the in-form Shubman Gill continued his impressive run, slamming 45 runs off 34 balls.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a valuable contribution, scoring 28 runs from 19 deliveries. However, an impactful 46-run knock from David Miller helped the team register a competitive total of 177.

For RR, Sandeep Sharma bagged two scalps while Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each.

Rajasthan's run chase was filled with a lot of twists and turns, with the pendulum swinging both ways. Samson played a captain's knock to steady the ship for his team after a wobbly start, mustering 60 off 32.

It was Shimron Hetmyer who once again proved his mettle as a finisher. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 56 off 26 to seal the game for his team. Notably, quick-fire cameos by Dhruv Jurel (18 off 10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 off 3) also played a major role in RR winning the game with three wickets and four balls to spare.

Here, we look at three instances that created a buzz during the GT vs RR tie.

#1 Trent Boult's caught and bowled to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha

RR pacer Trent Boult didn't feature in the side's previous game due to a niggle. He returned to the playing XI for the clash against the defending champions, and struck straightaway, claiming the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over.

Saha attempted to play Boult's length ball over the square leg fielder but failed to get the desired connection. With the ball high up in the air, keeper Sanju Samson ran to take the catch.

However, Shimron Hetmyer from square leg and Dhruv Jurel from point also charged in the direction of the ball to go for the catch. When Samson got his glove on the ball, it bounced out after colliding with Hetmyer.

Boult, who stood close to the three men, showed great awareness and caught the ball to complete the catch.

#2 Mohammed Shami getting the better of Jos Buttler

RR opener Jos Buttler has been in tremendous form this season. However, the right-handed batter struggled to negate GT pacer Mohammed Shami, who bowled an exceptional spell with the new ball.

Shami bowled an inswinger to Buttler in the third over of Rajasthan's run chase. The batter shuffled across and attempted to play a scoop shot. He failed to get any connection and the ball ended up crashing onto the off stump.

The fast bowler punched the air in delight after taking the crucial wicket of Buttler, who bagged a five-ball duck in the encounter.

#3 Sanju Samson's hat-trick of sixes vs Rashid Khan

The GT were in the commanding position of the game after their bowlers did an exceptional job in the first half of the run chase. The onus was on Sanju Samson to up the ante, and he did so by targeting the opposition's premier spinner.

On the second ball of the 13th over, Samson struck a stunning six down the ground off Rashid. He followed it up by dispatching the ensuing two balls over the leg-side boundary, completing a hat-trick of sixes.

The RR skipper brought his team back into the game with his power-hitting. He took Rashid to the cleaners, putting pressure on Hardik Pandya and Co.

