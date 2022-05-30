GT vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the final 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched the 2022 IPL trophy with a comprehensive victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final on Sunday (May 29). Hardik Pandya led GT from the front with his all-round show and bagged the 'Man of the Match' award in the pinnacle clash.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in this high-pressure contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) got RR off to a brisk start with a couple of big hits before Yash Dayal dismissed him in the fourth over.

Jos Buttler (39) then took the Royals ahead with a 29-run partnership in the company of Sanju Samson (14). However, Titans captain Hardik Pandya (3/17) sent both of them to the pavilion in the space of a couple of overs to deliver a match-defining blow to RR.

The other middle-order batters crumbled under pressure and failed to deliver the goods, leaving Rajasthan in a heap of trouble in the second half of the innings. Riyan Parag (15) played sensibly in the end along with tailenders to carry RR to 130/9.

Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult once again bowled wonderfully in the powerplay and scalped the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) to keep RR in the fray while chasing a low total. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya (34) weathered the storm with cautious cricket and set a solid platform for GT with their 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/20) dismissed Hardik Pandya in the 14th over, but the Gujarat Titans were in a comfortable position by then. David Miller (32*) then came in with aggressive intent and hit a flurry of boundaries to bring the required rate well below six. Shubman Gill (45*) finished things off in style with a six on the first ball of the 19th over to hand GT the trophy in their inaugural season.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring final of IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. They expressed their reactions in the form of some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Fired from one team, Fire for another team Fired from one team, Fire for another team 🔥 https://t.co/lZlUVVWr1N

Sagar @sagarcasm



#IPLFinal #CoffeeKaBetterHalf Umran Malik after finding out he won't win the fastest delivery of the season Umran Malik after finding out he won't win the fastest delivery of the season#IPLFinal #CoffeeKaBetterHalf https://t.co/qDriuRoT2i

Sagar @sagarcasm When you change school but you miss your old friends When you change school but you miss your old friends https://t.co/tdMDkJ3l74

Edited by Puranjay Dixit