GT vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the first Qualifier of IPL 2022 on Tuesday (May 24). They have now advanced to the final courtesy of this victory.

RR will have another shot at reaching the final, as they will face the winner of the Eliminator in the second Qualifier on May 27.

Earlier in the night, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the all-important toss and elected to field first. Yash Dayal dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) in the second over to give the Titans a decent start. Sanju Samson (47) came in at one down and batted with ultra-positive intent to give the scorecard a boost after an early wicket.

The RR skipper looked in sublime touch during his stay at the crease as he smashed bowlers all over the park with flamboyance and precision. Amidst all this, Jos Buttler kept struggling for timing in the end. Trying to make up for his partner's sluggish pace, Samson perished in the 10th over while looking to slog R. Sai Kishore for a six.

After riding luck courtesy of multiple reprieves, Jos Buttler slowly found his mojo back after the 15th over. He then gave the innings a grand finish with some dazzling lofted strokes to lift RR to 188/6 after 20 overs.

In-form GT opener Wriddhiman Saha (0) departed for a duck in the very first over of the chase. Shubman Gill (35) and Matthew Wade (35) then steadied the ship with their 72-run partnership. Gill looked in glorious touch after playing sumptuous shots, but an unfortunate run-out bought an unceremonious end to his stay at the crease.

David Miller (68*) and Hardik Pandya's (40*) match-defining knocks helped GT coast towards the winning shores in the final over. Miller finished the chase off in style by smashing a hat-trick of sixes to close the game in the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

GT vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first qualifier of IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. They expressed their reactions in the form of some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm When you send a risky text

But she likes it When you send a risky textBut she likes it https://t.co/JGwXdXYDyl

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja When Buttler Was hitting the Ball in air .

Gujarat titans fielders: When Buttler Was hitting the Ball in air . Gujarat titans fielders: https://t.co/wEgTe1m8li

Sagar @sagarcasm Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the team Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the team https://t.co/THdW03u0S7

Veer GAUTAM sisodiya @veerGS15

#GTvsRR Ben Stokes to "prasidh krishna" when he came to bowling in last over Ben Stokes to "prasidh krishna" when he came to bowling in last over #GTvsRR https://t.co/zxTB4T5qaO

Sagar @sagarcasm A rare occasion when a Gujju won in Bengal A rare occasion when a Gujju won in Bengal https://t.co/67CFFmEANY

Edited by Puranjay Dixit