GT vs RR memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in the 23rd IPL 2023 match on Sunday, April 16. With a win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RR have consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, the Titans scaled a decent total of 177/7 in 20 overs. David Miller (46) and Shubman Gill (45) contributed with handy knocks, but both fell before reaching their half-centuries. Sandeep Sharma (2/26) continued to impress as he ended up as the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

In reply, RR got off to a poor start during the chase. GT skipper Hardik Pandya drew first blood by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over. After playing a series of dot balls, Jos Buttler perished for a 5-ball duck as Shami cleaned him up in the 3rd over.

Devdutt Padikkal (26) and Sanju Samson (60) then steadied things with their sedate 43-run partnership. Rashid Khan sent back Padikkal and Riyan Parag in quick succession to reduce RR to 55/4 in 10.3 overs. Shimron Hetmyer and Samson counter-attacked and managed to power the Rajasthan Royals out of a precarious situation.

RR rode the momentum and eventually crossed the line in the final over and won the match by three wickets with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (56* off 26 balls) won the Player of the Match award for his stellar knock.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, GT captain Hardik Pandya said:

"The game is never over and that was the message to the boys too. (About Noor Ahmad) He is someone who is difficult to pick but I won't be too harsh on him. The other bowlers didn't execute, that's the fact. The body is good. It's a very long tournament."

He added:

"All these losses remind you that you are still not over the other side. We would have still had to play good cricket even if we won this game. I felt short, we did lack a little, should have gone harder and targeted a 200-run total. Thought we were about ten short while watching from the outside."

GT vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter in IPL 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions in the form of intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Rajasthan Royals will next face LSG on April 19.

