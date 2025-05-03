GT vs SRH (2/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the triumph, GT moved up to No. 2 in the points table. SRH, on the other hand, registered their seventh defeat in 10 games. Sent into bat, Gujarat posted 224-6 on the board and then held Hyderabad to 186-6.

Batting first, GT yet again got off to an excellent start as their openers Shubman Gill (76 off 38) and Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) added 87 in 6.5 overs. Sudharsan smashed Mohammad Shami for five fours in the third over. In the next over, Gill slammed his opposite number Pat Cummins for two fours and a six.

The wonderful opening stand ended when Sudharsan was caught behind off Zeeshan Ansari. Following Sudharsan's exit, Gill and Jos Buttler (64 off 37) added 62 for the second wicket. The partnership ended when Gill was run out in contentious fashion as both Heinrich Klaasen's gloves and the ball hit the stumps.

Buttler marched on after Gill's exit and notched up yet another half-century. His blazing knock ended when he was caught at long-on off Cummins' bowling. Jaydev Unadkat got three wickets in the last over, but could not stop Gujarat from crossing 220 as he also conceded two sixes.

Prasidh, Siraj shine as SRH falter in big chase

Chasing a huge target of 225, SRH got off to a decent start as Abhishek Sharma (74 off 41) and Travis Head (20 off 16) added 49 in 4.3 overs. Head, however, perished to a brilliant running catch from Rashid Khan off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. Ishan Kishan (13 off 17) struggled again and was caught at deep third man off Gerald Coetzee's bowling.

At the other end, Abhishek kept Hyderabad's faint hopes alive, hammering four fours and six sixes. His stay, however, came to an end off the last ball of the 15th over as Mohammed Siraj took another brilliant catch, running in from deep midwicket. Klaasen (23 off 18), Nitish Kumar Reddy (21* off 10) and Cummins (19* off 10) played cameos, but those only reduced the margin of defeat.

GT vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Gill and Buttler again struck fifties for GT, while Sudharsan also chipped in with a quick-fire 48. With the ball, Prasidh and Siraj claimed two scalps each.

For SRH, Unadkat claimed 3-35. In the chase, Abhishek top-scored with 74.

Prasidh was named Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 2-19.

