GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The 12th encounter of IPL 2024 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 31, turned out to be a lopsided affair. The 2022 champions sealed an impressive seven-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were restricted to a total of 162/8 runs in their 20 overs. Their batting lineup struggled to find momentum. While all of their batters got starts, each of them failed to convert it into a big score.

Chasing a modest target of 163, the Titans openers, Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (25), provided their team with a solid start. Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with his 45, meanwhile, David Miller hammered a quickfire 27-ball 44* as the South African also hit the winning six to seal the deal for GT.

Now that the GT vs SRH match of IPL 2024 has concluded, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, stats and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in GT vs SRH match, IPL 2024

Mohit Sharma during post match presentation

While it was a complete team effort by GT, Mohit Sharma's heroics with the ball earned him the Player of the Match award on Sunday. The experienced campaigner was in superb touch as he mixed up his pace brilliantly and claimed three wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Other players impressed fans with their brilliant performances as well, and here's a look at the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Abdul Samad (Strike rate of 207.14)

Most sixes in the Match: David Miller (2 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (4 fours)

Player of the Match: Mohit Sharma (3/25)

GT vs SRH Match Scorecard

GT vs SRH match scorecard

As mentioned earlier, all the Sunrisers batters enjoyed starts in the first innings. However, none of them ended up breaching the 30-run mark, with Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad's 29 being the highest individual scores for SRH.

Every GT bowler who bowled at least three overs was among the wicket-takers, with Mohit Sharma bagging 3/25.

Meanwhile, it was Sai Sudharsan who top-scored for the Titans as the left-hander made 45 off 36 balls. Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Shubman Gill (36) were also handy at the top but David Miller's brilliant 27-ball 44* just killed the game for SRH.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

Here is a list of the important stats and records from the recently concluded GT vs. SRH IPL 2024 match:

Rashid Khan has now become the leading wicket-taker for GT in IPL history. The leg-spinner has surpassed Mohammed Shami on the list. The Indian pacer has 48 wickets while Rashid took his 49th scalp for GT in IPL on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have now completed 1,000 runs in partnerships in IPL history. They are only the fifth all-Indian opening pair to add over 1000 runs in IPL history.

David Miller, who struck 44* runs against SRH, have now completed 1000 runs in successful IPL run-chases. In doing so, he has become the first-ever overseas player to achieve the landmark.