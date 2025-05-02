GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have 12 points from nine matches and are in with a great chance of making the playoffs this season. In contrast, SRH have six points from nine matches and are struggling for survival.
Gujarat have tasted defeat in two of their last four games and would thus be seeking better consistency. In their previous match, they got hammered by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets by at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. GT posted 209 batting first, but 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking ton lifted RR to a famous win.
Hyderabad registered a much-needed five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first, SRH held Chennai to 154 and then chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Hyderabad need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. Tough proposition, but something that has been achieved before.
Today's GT vs SRH toss result
SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Pat Cummins said:
“You never really know what you are going to get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night.”
Hyderabad are going in with an unchanged team. For Gujarat, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Karim Janat.
GT vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
GT Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami
SRH Impact Subs: Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby
Today's GT vs SRH pitch report
“It's the second time that this pitch is being used. The shift to black soil suits GT’s template and their style of play. There’s a lovely covering of grass. Pat Cummins (SRH captain) led Australia to a World Cup win on this very wicket. So he'll know how to adapt to conditions. Things like slower balls into the wicket, getting spin introduced early.” - Nick Knight and Eoin Morgan
Today's GT vs SRH match players list
Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran
GT vs SRH - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Virender Sharma
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS