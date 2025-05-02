GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT have 12 points from nine matches and are in with a great chance of making the playoffs this season. In contrast, SRH have six points from nine matches and are struggling for survival.

Ad

Gujarat have tasted defeat in two of their last four games and would thus be seeking better consistency. In their previous match, they got hammered by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets by at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. GT posted 209 batting first, but 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking ton lifted RR to a famous win.

Hyderabad registered a much-needed five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first, SRH held Chennai to 154 and then chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Hyderabad need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. Tough proposition, but something that has been achieved before.

Ad

Trending

Today's GT vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Pat Cummins said:

“You never really know what you are going to get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hyderabad are going in with an unchanged team. For Gujarat, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Karim Janat.

GT vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami

SRH Impact Subs: Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby

Today's GT vs SRH pitch report

“It's the second time that this pitch is being used. The shift to black soil suits GT’s template and their style of play. There’s a lovely covering of grass. Pat Cummins (SRH captain) led Australia to a World Cup win on this very wicket. So he'll know how to adapt to conditions. Things like slower balls into the wicket, getting spin introduced early.” - Nick Knight and Eoin Morgan

Ad

Today's GT vs SRH match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

GT vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More