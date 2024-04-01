GT vs SRH: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after winning the toss, SRH posted a below par 162/8, a total GT chased with ease in 19.1 overs.

Experienced pacer Mohit Sharma was the star of the show for Gujarat Titans with the ball, claiming three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs. As for SRH, their batters never quite got going, although a number of them got starts.

Mayank Agarwal (16) pulled one from Azmatullah Omarzai straight to deep square leg. Travis Head (19) was then knocked over by a googly from Noor Ahmad as he missed a slog sweep. Abhishek Sharma looked good for his 29 off 20, but sliced a slower ball from Mohit to extra cover.

Heinrich Klaasen clobbered consecutive sixes off Noor in the 13th over before he too could not convert his start. The SRH batter was bowled by Rashid Khan for 24 off 13 as he missed a heave off the leg-spinner.

Aiden Markram perished for 17 to Umesh Yadav before cameos from Abdul Samad (29 off 14) and Shahbaz Ahmed (22 off 20) took SunRisers Hyderabad past 160.

Gujarat Titans clinical in chase of 163

Chasing 163, Gujarat Titans got off to a brisk start as their openers added 36 in 4.1 overs. The partnership ended when Wriddhiman Saha (25 off 13) chipped a catch of Shahbaz towards mid-on.

GT skipper Shubman Gill looked good for his 36 off 28 balls, but holed out to long-on, miscuing an attempted big hit off Mayank Markande. Sai Sudharsan (45 off 36) and David Miller (44* off 27) added 64 for the third wicket as Gujarat Titans cruised towards victory.

The duo combined to take 24 runs off the 16th over bowled by Markande as Miller struck two fours and a six, while Sudharsan also chipped in with a maximum. The latter holed out to deep midwicket off Pat Cummins' bowling in the 17th over.

Miller brought up victory for GT in emphatic fashion, lofting the first ball of the 20th over from Jaydev Unadkat for a maximum over long-off.

GT vs SRH: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Mohit stood out for Gujarat Titans with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets. In the chase, Sudharsan and Miller hit crucial 40s.

For SunRisers Hyderabad, Shahbaz (22 & 1/20) came up with a decent all-round effort.

Mohit was named Player of the Match for setting up Gujarat's win with an excellent spell of pace bowling.