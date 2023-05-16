GT vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the victory, GT confirmed their place in the playoffs and assured themselves a top-two finish, while SRH were eliminated.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Gujarat put up 188/9 on the board as Shubman Gill (101 off 58) notched up his maiden IPL ton even as Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 5/30. In the chase, SRH were held to 154/9 as Mohammad Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) came up with excellent performances.

It was Gill who laid the foundation for Gujarat’s win with a classy knock. The batting side lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck as he edged Bhuvneshwar to second slip. However, Gill and Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36) added 147 runs for the second wicket.

Gill smacked Fazalhaq Farooqi for four consecutive fours as Gujarat reached 50/1 at the end of four overs. He reached to a 22-ball fifty by cutting Mayank Markande for a boundary. Sudharsan took on Marco Jansen in the 11th over, whacking him for a six and a four.

The wonderful stand ended when Sudharsan was caught off Jansen’s bowling attempting a bit hit. SRH fought back well after the wicket as Bhuvneshwar sent back Hardik Pandya (8). T Natarajan dismissed David Miller (7), while Fazalhaq Farooqi got the better of Rahul Tewatia (3) with a slower ball.

At the other end, Gill reached a 56-ball ton with a single off Natarajan’s bowling in the penultimate over. Bhuvneshwar then dismissed Gill, Rashid Khan (0) and Shami (0) in the last over to complete a five-fer.

Shami, Mohit four-fers sink SRH

Chasing 189, SRH needed a solid start. Instead, they crumbled to 59/7 by the end of the ninth over. Anmolpreet Singh (5) perished in the first over, top-edging a pull off Shami. Abhishek Sharma (5) was caught behind off Yash Dayal, attempting a booming drive.

Rahul Tripathi (1) tried to open the face of the bat to a length ball from Shami that seamed away and paid the price. SRH skipper Aiden Markram (10) also fell to the GT pacer, chipping a catch to cover point.

Hyderabad were five down for 45 when Sanvir Singh (7) top-edged a cut off Mohit to deep third man. In the same over, Abdul Samad (4) smacked a slower ball to midwicket. In his next over, Mohit had Jansen (3) caught at mid-off.

In-form Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) yet again showed defiance to ensure SRH did not go down without a fight. He found an able partner in Bhuvneshwar (27) as the duo added 68. All their stand did, though, was delay the inevitable.

GT vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Gill played a superb innings for GT. His maiden IPL ton featured 13 fours and a six. With the ball, pacers Shami and Mohit claimed four scalps each.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar picked up a five-fer and contributed 27 with the bat. Klaasen again showed his class with a spirited half-century.

Gill was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his dominant hundred.

