GT welcomes Mohammed Siraj to camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a special video [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced the arrival of pacer Mohammed Siraj to the team camp ahead of IPL 2025 with a special video on social media on Monday, March 10. This will be Siraj's debut season in Gujarat after representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side over the past few years.

RCB released the Hyderabadi pacer ahead of the mega-auction last season, ending their association after seven seasons. GT then purchased Mohammed Siraj in the auction with a massive bid of ₹12.25 crores to strengthen their fast bowling department for IPL 2025.

The Gujarat franchise took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to welcome Mohammed Siraj ahead of the upcoming season. The post was captioned:

"𝐃il 𝐒e 𝐏yaare Siraj aa gaye hai!"

GT's IPL 2025 campaign will commence with a clash against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

Following a league-stage exit last season, GT will hope for a better showing in IPL 2025, having reinforced their squad at the mega auction with high-profile international players like Jos Buttler and Mohammed Siraj.

The Titans' campaign in the upcoming season will begin with a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

