Guinness World Record holder wears MS Dhoni's jersey at a motorsport event in Chennai [Watch]

Lebanese rally champion and Guinness World Record holder Abdo Feghali was spotted wearing veteran cricketer MS Dhoni's jersey at a motorsport event in Chennai. Feghali was present at the Moto Jam event in Chennai, which is one of the leading motorsport festivals in India.

Abdo Feghali, a rally and hill climb champion, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest drift. He led the line-up with his drift act on the BMW M4.

During the event, he was presented MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey, which he wore and entertained the crowd. The jersey was presented to him by film director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Watch the moment in a video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below -

Notably, MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain after five games in the ongoing 2025 season as Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

MS Dhoni-led CSK end five-match losing streak with win over LSG

MS Dhoni's CSK ended their five-match losing streak in this year's IPL with a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, April 14. After winning the toss, Dhoni elected to bowl first.

Lucknow posted a total of 166/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Rishabh Pant (64) and Mitchell Marsh (30). CSK got off to a solid start in the chase as the new opening pair of debutant Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra added 52 runs in just 4.5 overs.

While they lost a few wickets in between, Shivam Dube and Dhoni then joined hands to ensure CSK had no further troubles and got over the line. Dube remained unbeaten on 43 off 37 while Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls.

After their opening win against Mumbai Indians, this was CSK's second win of the tournament as they had faced five consecutive defeats. Despite the win, they remain at the bottom of the points table. They will next face Mumbai once again on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium.

