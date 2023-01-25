Gujarat Giants likely name for Ahmedabad franchise in WPL: Reports

The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be named Gujarat Giants. Incidentally, the men's team from Ahmedabad is also known as Gujarat Titans.
In a recent tweet, the director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adani, confirmed that the Ahmedabad franchise will be called Gujarat Titans. He said:
“I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league.”
The statement came as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed five teams for the inaugural WPL season. Here are the successful bidders:
Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (Delhi), and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd (Lucknow).
The BCCI received a total bid of Rs 4669.99 crore for the Women's T20 tournament, which was more than the men’s IPL in 2008.
“Our women cricketers shine on the global stage” – Roger Binny on WPL
BCCI president Roger Binny that the WPL will help Indian Women cricketers shine on the global stage. He said:
“I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage. The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers.”
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah added:
“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity.”
He continued:
“The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin”
As per ANI, the player auction will take place in the first week of February. The auction purse will be ₹12 crore per franchise. The players are registered in two categories – uncapped (Rs 10 and 20 lakh) and capped (Rs 30 to 50 lakh).
Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.