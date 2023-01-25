Gujarat Giants likely name for Ahmedabad franchise in WPL: Reports

The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be named Gujarat Giants. Incidentally, the men's team from Ahmedabad is also known as Gujarat Titans.

In a recent tweet, the director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adani, confirmed that the Ahmedabad franchise will be called Gujarat Titans. He said:

“I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league.”

KSR @KShriniwasRao



"I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league," says Pranav Adani -- Director, Adani Enterprises. The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League ( #WPL ) will be called Gujarat Giants."I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league," says Pranav Adani -- Director, Adani Enterprises. The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (#WPL) will be called Gujarat Giants."I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league," says Pranav Adani -- Director, Adani Enterprises.

The statement came as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed five teams for the inaugural WPL season. Here are the successful bidders:

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (Delhi), and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd (Lucknow).

The BCCI received a total bid of Rs 4669.99 crore for the Women's T20 tournament, which was more than the men’s IPL in 2008.

“Our women cricketers shine on the global stage” – Roger Binny on WPL

BCCI president Roger Binny that the WPL will help Indian Women cricketers shine on the global stage. He said:

“I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage. The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers.”

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah added:

“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity.”

He continued:

“The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin”

Jay Shah @JayShah The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin.... The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin....

As per ANI, the player auction will take place in the first week of February. The auction purse will be ₹12 crore per franchise. The players are registered in two categories – uncapped (Rs 10 and 20 lakh) and capped (Rs 30 to 50 lakh).

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes