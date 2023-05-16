“Gujarat mein hoon, mera khana nahi milega na” - Mohammed Shami’s hilarious response to query from Ravi Shastri 

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a humorous response to a query from Ravi Shastri over what he has been eating. During an interaction after GT’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shami quipped that he won’t get his style of food in Gujarat.

The seasoned pacer has been in terrific form for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. On Monday, May 15, he claimed figures of 4/21 as GT beat SRH by 34 runs to book their place in the playoffs and also confirm a top-two finish in the points table.

Shami dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Heinrich Klaasen as SRH were held to 154/9 and eliminated from the playoffs race.

The pacer had a chat with Shastri following GT’s win, during which the latter asked the fast bowler what he had been eating as his bowling has got better and better. Shami cheekily responded:

"Gujarat mein hoon, mera khana nahi milega na (I'm in Gujarat, so will not get what I want).”

The 32-year-old, however, was quick to add:

“But I am enjoying Gujarati food.”

Shami’s response left Shastri in splits, while the Gujarat pacer himself couldn’t control his laughter.

“I've been focusing on hitting the ball into the pitch” - Shami

On a serious note, Shami stated that he is focusing on hitting the ball into the pitch and bowling to his strengths as well as maintaining good lines and lengths.

Asked to elaborate on the secret of his success in the ongoing IPL edition, the right-arm pacer said:

"I've been focusing on hitting the ball into the pitch, bowling to my strengths and on good lines. I've been trying to hit similar lines and make good use of the new ball. That always given me success.”

On the positive impact Mohit Sharma has had on the GT bowling attack, the senior pace bowler commented:

“Rashid [Khan] and Noor [Ahmad] have been doing very well in the middle overs. With Mohit coming in, things have become even better. With such a bowling unit, your chances of winning matches are greater.”

Shami is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023. In 13 matches, he has picked up 23 scalps at an average of 16.73 and an economy rate of 7.54, with two four-wicket hauls.

