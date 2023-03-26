Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya joins team camp ahead of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has joined his team's camp in Ahmedabad to commence preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

The GT franchise made its IPL debut last year, along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and went on to win the trophy under Pandya's inspired leadership.

The star all-rounder represented Team India in the recently concluded three-match home ODI series against Australia. Hardik Pandya led the team to victory in the first match in Mumbai in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. However, Australia made a comeback and won the next two games to win the series by a 2-1 margin.

The Titans updated their fan base on Pandya's arrival by sharing a couple of pictures on their official Twitter handle.

Pandya's son Agastya and his wife Natasha also accompanied him to GT's training camp for the upcoming season. The Gujarat franchise shared the following post and captioned it:

𝘼𝙥𝙣𝙖 𝙆𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙥𝙣𝙖 𝘼𝙢𝙙𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙙 #TitansFAM, Skipper Hardik has arrived Swaagat nahi karoge? #AavaDe

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' campaign in IPL 2023 begins on March 31

In the league stage of IPL 2023, the defending champions find themselves in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will begin their IPL 2023 journey with a clash against the Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the Gujarat Titans' full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2023:

March 31, 7:30 pm IST - vs. CSK, Ahmedabad.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi.

April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad.

April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali.

April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad.

April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow.

April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad.

April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata.

May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad.

May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur.

May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad.

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai.

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad.

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru.

