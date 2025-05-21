Gujarat Titans players celebrate all-rounder’s birthday with wife & daughter ahead of GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Gujarat Titans (GT) shared a heartwarming video on their X account of players celebrating all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s birthday at the team hotel. The GT star turned 32 on Tuesday, May 20.

To mark the occasion, Tewatia’s teammates gathered around as he cut his birthday cake, joined by his wife, Ridhi Pannu, and their daughter. As part of the celebration, the 32-year-old's teammates playfully smeared cake on his face and head.

GT captioned the video:

“It’s not a celebration till the cake is cut!”

The team was last in action against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 60 of the season, held on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, the hosts lost Faf du Plessis early for just five runs. However, KL Rahul anchored the innings brilliantly, scoring his fifth IPL century off 60 balls. He remained unbeaten on 112 off 65 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and four sixes, as DC posted a competitive total of 199/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, Gujarat Titans produced a batting masterclass, led by captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The pair stitched together an unbeaten 205-run partnership off 114 balls. Sudharsan brought up his second IPL century, remaining not out on 108 off 61 balls, while Gill finished with a commanding 93* off 53 deliveries, as the Titans cruised to a 10-wicket win with six balls to spare.

The Titans will next be in action on Thursday, May 22, when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A look at Rahul Tewatia’s numbers in IPL 2025

Rahul Tewatia hasn’t had many opportunities to make a big impact in IPL 2025, often coming in to bat during the final overs. So far this season, the 32-year-old has scored 67 runs in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 191.42.

Across his IPL career, the all-rounder has featured in 105 matches, scoring 1,080 runs at an average of 23.47 and a strike rate of 137.22, including one half-century. With the ball, he has picked up 32 wickets, with best figures of 3/18.

