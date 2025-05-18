KL Rahul breaks massive record during blazing knock in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian to reach 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old achieved this feat during DC’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is being played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
On the fifth delivery of the sixth over, KL Rahul hammered a six off Kagiso Rabada, taking his score to 35. In the process, he became the latest entrant to the 8,000-run club in T20 cricket. The stylish batter became the fastest Indian to reach the milestone, doing so in 224 innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record of 243 innings.
Overall, Rahul became the third-fastest player to reach 8,000 T20 runs, behind only Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings).
Looking at his overall record, heading into the game, the Karnataka batter had played 236 T20s. He had scored 7,967 runs at an average of 42.15 and a strike rate of 136.14, including 68 fifties and six centuries.
KL Rahul on song for DC in their IPL 2025 clash against GT
Asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals’ opening pair of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis had a slow start, scoring just 14 runs in the first three overs. Looking to accelerate, Faf was dismissed in the fourth over for five off 10 balls by Arshad Khan. Rahul then took charge, hitting two boundaries off Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over, before launching Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four in the sixth.
Rahul brought up his fifty off 35 balls and went on to build a 90-run partnership for the second wicket with Abishek Porel. The latter contributed a brisk 30 off 19 balls before being dismissed.
Since then, Rahul and DC captain Axar Patel have kept the momentum going. At the time of writing, the hosts were 136/2 after 15 overs, with Rahul on 86 and Axar on 10.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS