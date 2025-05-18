KL Rahul breaks massive record during blazing knock in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian to reach 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old achieved this feat during DC’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is being played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

On the fifth delivery of the sixth over, KL Rahul hammered a six off Kagiso Rabada, taking his score to 35. In the process, he became the latest entrant to the 8,000-run club in T20 cricket. The stylish batter became the fastest Indian to reach the milestone, doing so in 224 innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record of 243 innings.

Overall, Rahul became the third-fastest player to reach 8,000 T20 runs, behind only Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at his overall record, heading into the game, the Karnataka batter had played 236 T20s. He had scored 7,967 runs at an average of 42.15 and a strike rate of 136.14, including 68 fifties and six centuries.

KL Rahul on song for DC in their IPL 2025 clash against GT

Asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals’ opening pair of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis had a slow start, scoring just 14 runs in the first three overs. Looking to accelerate, Faf was dismissed in the fourth over for five off 10 balls by Arshad Khan. Rahul then took charge, hitting two boundaries off Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over, before launching Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four in the sixth.

Ad

Rahul brought up his fifty off 35 balls and went on to build a 90-run partnership for the second wicket with Abishek Porel. The latter contributed a brisk 30 off 19 balls before being dismissed.

Since then, Rahul and DC captain Axar Patel have kept the momentum going. At the time of writing, the hosts were 136/2 after 15 overs, with Rahul on 86 and Axar on 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More