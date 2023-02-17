Mumbai Indians Schedule IPL 2023: Complete MI match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be back at their fortress, the Wankhede Stadium, as the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League returns to a home-and-away format.

Rohit Sharma and co. did play a few games at the Wankhede last year, but this time they will return to their beloved ground as the home team and will be able to plan their team combination pretty well according to the conditions.

After finishing rock bottom last season, MI would really like to make amends this time around. They retained most of their squad from last season and also broke the bank for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

Mumbai also made a few clever buys, like Australian pacer Jhye Richardson and also traded in his compatriot Jason Behrendorff. The biggest talking point will be how Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer fare together, especially after returning from long-term injuries.

The key for the Mumbai Indians will once again be their Indian core, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and even Tilak Verma needing to shoulder the responsibility of being consistent. Only time will tell whether MI will be able to win their sixth IPL trophy this season:

MI IPL 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

MI schedule for IPL 2023

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes