Gujarat Titans' star pacer spotted at airport following IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Star Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted at the airport following the suspension of IPL 2025. The league has been suspended for a week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj, part of the Gujarat Titans this season, was seen at the airport as players and support staff of each franchise are now dispersing for their respective cities and countries following the suspension.

Siraj was spotted with his other teammates at the airport. The star pacer carried a cool look, sporting the team's travel kit along with a funky black hat and black shades.

As for Gujarat Titans, they are currently at the top of the table with 16 points, having won eight out of their 11 matches with three defeats. They beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling clash in their previous game at the Wankhede Stadium before the tournament was suspended temporarily.

Mohammed Siraj's redemption a key to Gujarat Titans' success this season

Before the start of IPL 2025, Mohammed Siraj had a difficult time. The star pacer was left out of India's squads for the limited-overs series against England at home. Subsequently, he was also not a part of the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Moreover, Siraj was also released by his former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after having played several seasons for them in the IPL. He was then acquired by Gujarat Titans for a whopping ₹12.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

This has been a season of redemption for Siraj, who has been impressive with the ball for Gujarat. The star pacer has bagged 15 wickets from 11 games at an average of 24.60 and a strike-rate of 16.4. He also registered his best figures in IPL history this season, picking up 4/17 in a game.

Siraj has played a key role with the ball in Gujarat's success so far this season. Along with Prasidh Krishna, he has done well as far as their pace attack is concerned. When the tournament resumes, the pacer will be eager to come back with the same approach and continue to be among the wickets.

