Gujarat Titans star signs up with Surrey for short County Championship stint

Gujarat Titans and Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore has signed a deal with Surrey for their next two County Championship games. The spinner will be available to play against Yorkshire at Scarborough from July 22 to 25, followed by the game against Durham at Chester-le-Street, scheduled from July 29 to August 1.

This will also be Sai Kishore's first foray into red-ball cricket in England. The Titans spinner, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has an excellent red-ball record. The southpaw has claimed 192 wickets in 46 matches at 23.51 apiece. He has also scored three half-centuries with a best of 81 in first-class cricket.

Former wicketkeeper-batter and Surrey's High-Performance advisor Alec Stewart approved his signing, saying, as quoted by the official website:

"I’m delighted to bring the highly rated Sai Kishore into our squad for the next two Kookaburra games. All the reports I have received from people I respect in the Indian game have spoken highly of him. His four-day record for Tamil Nadu is very good and he brings leadership experience to the group."

Addressing his signing with Surrey, the 28-year-old spinner stated:

"I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches. Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game."

At the international level, Sai Kishore has played only T20 cricket, making his first appearance for India at the 2023 Asian Games. In three T20Is, he has taken four scalps.

R Sai Kishore finished as Gujarat Titans' second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025

R Sai Kishore. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Sai Kishore enjoyed a good stint for the Titans, finishing the IPL 2025 season as the franchise's second-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 13 matches at 20.68. The Titans' promising campaign ended in the Eliminator with a defeat to the Mumbai Indians.

With Ravindra Jadeja in his twilight years, the left-arm spinner's county experience will hold him in good stead if a spot opens up in Team India's Test side.

