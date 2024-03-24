Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and MI’s last matches in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

The two teams have locked horns on four occasions. Gujarat and Mumbai have won two games apiece.

In their previous IPL clash, GT beat MI by 62 runs in the Qualifiers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, the Titans qualified for the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings.

MI won the toss and asked GT to bat first. The Titans put up a mammoth 233/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill starred with the bat, smashing 129 runs off 60 balls in an innings laced with 10 sixes and seven boundaries.

Sai Sudharsan and skipper Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 43 (31) and 28 (13), respectively. Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla picked up one wicket apiece for MI.

In response, MI got off to the worst possible start as openers Rohit Sharma, the skipper, and Nehal Wadhera walked back for single-digit scores.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Cameron Green brought back Mumbai into the game by chipping in with 61 (38), 43 (14), and 30 (20), respectively. The trio, however, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with stunning figures of 10/5, while Mohammed Shami and skipper Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets apiece. Joshua Little also shared one wicket.

GT’s scorecard from their last IPL game

Gujarat Titans lost to CSK by five wickets via the DLS method in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top scored, with 96 off 47, including six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 54 (39), 39 (20) and 21*(12), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one apiece.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the revised target in a last-ball thriller. Jadeja smashed a six and four when CSK needed 10 runs off the final two balls off Mohit Sharma.

The entire batting unit contributed in the run-chase – Devon Conway (47 off 25), Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16), Shivam Dube (32* off 21), Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8) and Ravindra Jadeja (15* off 6). Skipper MS Dhoni departed for a golden duck.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmed bagged two wickets.

MI’s scorecard from their last IPL game – It was the same game mentioned above.